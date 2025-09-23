Adeyemi missile guides Dortmund past Wolfsburg, Frankfurt stunned

DORTMUND: Borussia Dort­mund carved out a 1-0 victory over visitors VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday thanks to Karim Adeyemi’s first half missile to climb into second place in the Bundesliga, just two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund, fresh from their Champions League 4-4 draw at Juventus in midweek, stretched their unbeaten league run to 12 matches, including last season.

They bagged the three points after the Germany international, who also scored against Juve, unleashed a ferocious shot that hit a speed of 125 kmh after 20 minutes.

Maximilian Beier came close to a second goal in the 34th but his header was narrowly off the mark.

The hosts had a dominant first half before Wolfsburg hit the woodwork through Kostantinos Koulierakis after the break in their best chance of the game.

Koulierakis also saw his low shot fly wide of the post in the 90th as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Earlier, Oliver Burke bagged a hat-trick as Union Berlin brought Eintracht Frankfurt crashing back down to earth following their 5-1 thumping of Galatasaray in midweek, with a shock 4-3 win away.

Ilyas Ansah unleashed a long-range rocket to put Union in front on nine minutes before Scotland international Burke scored on the break to double the visitors’ lead.

Frankfurt lacked energy and were fortunate to pull a goal back when Nathaniel Brown’s shot was deflected in just before half-time.

The lightning-quick Burke put Union back in control with two goals in four second-half minutes, first from a header and then after finishing off a counter attack as Andrej Ilic turned provider for both.

Frankfurt kickstarted their comeback effort as Can Uzun scored with 10 minutes left while Jonathan Burkardt added a penalty seven minutes later to fray Union’s nerves but the visitors held on.

Bayer Leverkusen gave up points for a third time in four matches this season as Haris Tabakovic’s injury time equaliser gave Borussia Moenchengladbach their first goal of the campaign and a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw. There were few chances in a match between the two Bundesliga sides to have already sacked a coach this season.

The hosts fired Erik ten Hag after just two league games and Gladbach let former Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane go on Monday after managing a solitary point from their first three matches.

Holding a one-goal lead after Malik Tillman’s 70th-minute volley, Leverkusen looked on track for their second win of the season until Tabakovic rose high to head in a set piece in the third minute of stoppage time.

Leverkusen in 12th place on five points while Gladbach, who are without a league win in their last 11 matches, including last season, are 17th on two.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025