E-Paper | September 23, 2025

PPF announces team for World Cup in Spain

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) on Monday has announced the junior national team to compete in the FIP Junior World Cup, which will be held in Reus, Spain, from Sept 26 to Oct 4.

Pakistan will contest three categories. The selected players for the Under-14 category are Azhar Ahmed Allawala, Shakirullah, Mohammad Bin Haris and Rayyan Faizan.

The Under-16 team consists of Mueez Allawala and Asher Usman. The Under-18 players are Ayaan Saeed, Mohammad Omer Qamar, Mir Saqib and Samer Zaman.

A national training camp begins in Karachi on Sept 8, with the team departing for Spain on Tuesday.In the championship, which features 36 countries, Pakistan is in the Asia and Africa Region Pool (Phase 2) alongside the UAE, Senegal, Egypt, Qatar, Japan, Iran and Lebanon.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...