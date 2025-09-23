PPF announces team for World Cup in Spain

KARACHI: The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) on Monday has announced the junior national team to compete in the FIP Junior World Cup, which will be held in Reus, Spain, from Sept 26 to Oct 4.

Pakistan will contest three categories. The selected players for the Under-14 category are Azhar Ahmed Allawala, Shakirullah, Mohammad Bin Haris and Rayyan Faizan.

The Under-16 team consists of Mueez Allawala and Asher Usman. The Under-18 players are Ayaan Saeed, Mohammad Omer Qamar, Mir Saqib and Samer Zaman.

A national training camp begins in Karachi on Sept 8, with the team departing for Spain on Tuesday.In the championship, which features 36 countries, Pakistan is in the Asia and Africa Region Pool (Phase 2) alongside the UAE, Senegal, Egypt, Qatar, Japan, Iran and Lebanon.

