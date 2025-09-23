Salman defends Hussain’s inclusion, middle-order failure in India drubbing

DUBAI: There was an air of defensiveness about Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha when he spoke following the side’s six-wicket thrashing at the hands of archrivals India in the Asia Cup Super Four fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

A number of decisions taken by the skipper and the team management through the course of the match were questionable, but Salman had an explanation for each of them during the post-match press conference.

After Pakistan had cruised to 91-1 after being put into bat, an agonising middle-order show — which also featured Salman — restricted the side to a below-par 174-4 before India chased it down with ease, thanks to a blistering opening partnership between openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

For Salman, however, there was nothing wrong with the total.

“It wasn’t a disappointing total,” he said, before reluctantly admitting: “yes, given the start we had in the first 10 overs, I think we should have scored 10-15 runs more.”

The right-hander believed the pitch played its part in Pakistan slowing down past the halfway stage.

“… after 10 overs, when the ball gets a bit softer, it’s not that easy to bat here,” he said “So, 170, I think, was a challenging total.”

Pakistan’s bid to build on to a good start was also derailed by the inclusion of Hussain Talat over pinch-hitter Hasan Nawaz in the side. Hussain returned a poor 11-ball 10, before Salman and Mohammad Nawaz failed to restore the lost rhythm.

“I think Hussain Talat is a very good player against spinners,” said Salman, explaining Hussain’s selection. “… at that time, in my opinion, we felt that if we keep right-left combination, it would create some difficulty for their bowlers.”

Salman, however, admitted that Pakistan were poor with the ball as Sharma and Gill plundered in the powerplay, which saw spinners Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed taken to the cleaners by the flamboyant Indian pair.

The Pakistan captain defended his decisions bringing on Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf into the attack after the Indian openers had done the damage.

“For Faheem, we planned to use him after 10 overs because his off-cutters and lengths, I think, are quite effective after 10 overs, and that’s why he was effective today,” noted Salman. “But when you lose, you start thinking—if we had brought this bowler earlier or later. But these are things you think about after losing.”

‘NOT A RIVARLY ANYMORE’

It was Pakistan’s 11th loss against India in the format with the latter’s dominance coming in an era when their neighbours are in a cricketing crisis.

For India captain Suryakumar Yadav, the blockbuster contest does not stand as a real rivalry.

India’s second win over Pakistan at the Asia Cup padded their head-to-head record in the format to 11-3, with one match tied.

Played against the backdrop of lingering tensions between the two nations in the wake of their military conflict in May, there were no handshakes between the players once again.

“According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry,” Suryakumar told reporters. “But 13-0, 10-1. I don’t know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore.”

Defending champions India dropped four catches during the match and Suryakumar said they would address the issue ahead of their next Super Four fixture against Bangladesh on Wednesday in Dubai.

“The fielding coach has sent an email to the boys, who had butter fingers, to appear before him at his office,” the middle-order batter added.

“But this happens, it is a part of the game. I am okay with it because it happened in the first game itself, and we have more crucial games to go.”

Salman, meanwhile, hoped Pakistan would bounce back in their next game, against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

“We have yet to play a perfect game in this event,” he said. “We need to play a perfect game, do well in all three departments,”

