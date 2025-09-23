Holiday in 14 districts tomorrow for LG by-polls

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a holiday on Wednesday (tomorrow) in 14 districts of the province, including three of Karachi division, to facilitate voters to cast their votes during the local government by-elections.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, the holiday has been declared, on the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, within the limits of constituencies of districts Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Matiari, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Thatta and districts

West, East and Keamari of Karachi division.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025