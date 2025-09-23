E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Two suspected robbers killed in ‘encounter’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were shot dead in an alleged encounter in the Liaquatabad area on Monday evening.

Police said that two suspects were looting citizens near Erum Bakery when a police patrol arrived there and challenged them. In an ensuing exchange of gunfire, the two suspects suffered bullet wounds and one of the died on the spot.

The wounded suspect was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Their identification could not be made till late in the night.

The police claimed to have recovered a 9mm pistol.

SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said that the crime record of the deceased was being checked.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...