Two suspected robbers killed in ‘encounter’

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were shot dead in an alleged encounter in the Liaquatabad area on Monday evening.

Police said that two suspects were looting citizens near Erum Bakery when a police patrol arrived there and challenged them. In an ensuing exchange of gunfire, the two suspects suffered bullet wounds and one of the died on the spot.

The wounded suspect was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Their identification could not be made till late in the night.

The police claimed to have recovered a 9mm pistol.

SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said that the crime record of the deceased was being checked.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025