Siachen returns to stage

Peerzada Salman Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:02am
Anwar Maqsood speaks at the event.—Dawn
KARACHI: In 2015-16, eminent writer Anwar Maqsood’s play Siachen, directed by Dawar Mehmood, earned a great deal of praise. The quality of writing and the director’s effort in turning the play into a visual spectacle paid rich dividends. Almost a decade later, the drama, centred on the lives and sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers, is being restaged at the same venue, the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Before the start of a special show for the media, Arts Council President Ahmed Shah said there was a time when activities related to the theatre were few and far between in Karachi. Occasionally, Kamal Ahmed Rizvi or Anjum Ayaz would do a play. Before them Khwaja Moinuddin used to do theatre. It was generally thought that theatre was not in our DNA. Unfortunately, there were not many auditoriums in the city.

He said, “The person who is going to appear now [Maqsood] is basically a painter who held his first exhibition of paintings in 1956 in the city. He then started writing material [skit shows, dramas etc] for Pakistan Television, including long plays. The youngsters today mostly know him for [TV programme] Loose Talk. But he is also responsible for reviving theatre.”

Mr Maqsood was given a standing ovation on his arrival on stage. He said he’s been writing for more than six decades and has always written for the people. “I have always tried to do justice to my writing. I wrote Siachen for the love of soldiers. I still love them. I had an open-heart surgery, but at the request of soldiers posted in Siachen I went to meet them in that condition. Soldiers said to me, why don’t you write for us? So I wrote the play which Dawar is presenting to you again.”

After the speeches, the play was sta­g­ed. It will complete its run by Sept 30.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

