By-poll on two Umerkot UC seats tomorrow

UMERKOT: The by-election for two vacant seats, a district council member and chairman of the Gupno union council Mir Wali Mohammad, is to be held on Wednesday (Sept 24).

There are a total of 12,822 registered voters — 7,768 men and 6,024 women — in the UC. Ten polling stations have been set up, one each for men and women voters and the remaining eight combined.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has fielded Mir Ali Gohar Talpur for the district council seat and Raza Hameed Arain for the UC chairman slot.

Their rivals are Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates Hari Kachi and Zohaib Arain, respectively.

