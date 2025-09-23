Poet, writer G. H. Rangrez remembered on fourth death anniversary

THATTA: Writers, poets and political leaders gathered in Mirpur Bathoro town on Monday to mark the fourth death anniversary of Ghulam Hussain Rangrez, an eminent Sindhi poet, writer, academician and a nationalist thinker. In his time, he revived demands for Sindh’s water rights, ecological protection and cultural preservation.

The gathering, jointly hosted by the Sindhi Adabi Shakh Bathoro and Rangrez Yadgar Committee, drew a large number of audience in the town where Rangrez was born, raised and finally laid to rest.

He passed away on Sept 2, 2021, at the age of 76, leaving behind a vast legacy of poetry, essays, translations and newspaper columns. Known for his sharp intellect and fearless voice, he blended literature with political consciousness, penning revolutionary verses during the times of repression.

“Rangrez was a treasure of knowledge,” said Taj Joyo, former secretary general of the Sindhi Adabi Sangat.

Writer Abdul Hayee Palijo recalled how his verses became a symbol of resistance, while his (Rangrez) daughter Fehmida Rangrez remembered him as a father who continued to write despite illness and hardships.

Two new compilations of his work Sar Sunjo Na Thiye and Sarv Qadara Supreen were launched at the event. The speakers linked Rangrez’s literary vision directly to Sindh’s rivers and its identity.

Nawaz Khan Zour, chairman of the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Party, reiterated opposition to new dams and canals, warning that without permanent water releases downstream Kotri Barrage, the Indus delta would continue to collapse.

Scholar Muhammad Ali Manjhi warned that “more than literature, Sindh itself is under threat”.

Political leaders and activists emphasised that honouring Rangrez means carrying forward his demands: fair water distribution, ecological justice and protection of Sindh’s heritage.

From his early days, Rangrez was deeply tied to Sindh’s nationalist movements. He was jailed in Karachi in 1974 for reciting poetry in memory of G.M. Syed and remained active in the anti-One Unit campaign and Sindhi literary movement.

Leaders across the political spectrum praised his role in shaping Sindhi thought. Aslam Khairpuri, chairman of the Jeay Sindh Student Federation, said Rangrez “spread G.M. Syed’s philosophy and decorated the time of his life beautifully”.

Ali Muhammad Pervaiz of the Awami Tehreek called him “an immortal character of history” while SUP leader Ameer Azad Panhwar said: “Sindh can never forget his contributions.”

Senior journalist Iqbal Khawaja reminded the audience of Bathoro’s legacy as a “political university” for producing figures like Rangrez, Qasim Pathar, Sher Khan Loond and Punhoon Zour — all fighters for Sindh’s rights.

Others who delivered their speeches included Ghulam Nabi Zour, Sindhu Rangrez, Noor Muhammad Khaibar, Azam Bhatti and Idris Jatoi.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025