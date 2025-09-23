600 declared proclaimed offenders in food adulteration cases

RAWALPINDI: As many as 600 people involved in food adulteration have been declared Proclaimed Offenders (POs) across the Punjab, and police have been directed to apprehend them within three days, official sources said.

The Punjab food authorities expressed concern over the situation, and said the delay in arresting the POs by police and failure to submit challans in the relevant courts was a serious matter .

Following the food authority’s concern, the Inspector General of Police Punjab has directed all City Police Officers (CPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to urgently initiate special measures for the arrest of the accused involved in food adulteration.

Following the IGP’s directives, the City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has directed the SPs of Rawal, Potohar and Saddar division to take action against POs involved in food adulteration and to report within three days.

IG Punjab orders arrest of POs

According to sources, the Punjab Food Authority director generalhas written a letter to the Additional Inspector General of Police (Operation) Punjab Police that food adulteration, being a pervasive issue with serious health implications, is regarded as an offence against humanity as it adversely affects the public health at large.

The deliberate addition of non-food substances to the food items poses severe health risks, ranging from mild complications to life threatening chronic diseases such as severe food poisoning leading to organ failure, various cancers and gastrointestinal disorders.

It further said that to curb this menace of adulteration, field enforcement teams of Punjab Food Authority have been conducting operational activities across the whole of province since 2017, and making all out efforts for provision of safe and adulteration free food to the general public.

In this regard, a special crackdown had also been launched against adulterated milk and unsafe meat sellers across Punjab, the food authorities said.

They further said that the objective of these efforts was to hold accountable those food business operators who are involved in habitual food adulteration.

Despite continuous efforts that included registration of FIRs, the adulteration mafia is still engaged in this heinous crime by using various illegal channels.

Expressing concern over the situation, the food authorities termed the delay in arresting the proclaimed offenders (POs) a key factor contributing to this persistence and non-submission of challans in the concerned courts within the prescribed time.

It has been directed by the authorities to take immediate and strict action against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and arrest all POs involved in food adulteration and report regarding action taken be sent directly to the quarters concerned.

A list of 600 proclaimed offenders in food adulteration cases, including more than 40 from Rawalpindi, wanted by police was also sent to the police by the food authorities. Most of the cases were related to Lahore and Sheikhupura.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025