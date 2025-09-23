Traffic police continue crackdown on one-way violations

RAWALPINDI: Despite the city traffic police issuing 9,525 challans and impounding 117 motorcycles during the crackdown against one-way violations so far this month, the violations are continuing, even by car riders in different parts of the city.

City Traffic Police have warned that in the second phase of the campaign against one-way, not only will challans be issued to those accused of one-way violations, but their licenses will also be suspended.

A traffic police spokesman in a statement on Monday said that following special orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam, police have launched a 60-day special campaign against one-way violations.

During the special campaign, 9,525 challan tickets have been issued so far this month, and 117 have been stopped in the police station, said the spokesman. The CTO stated that one-way violations on roads not only cause accidents but also sometimes cause traffic jams.

After a complete survey, additional traffic officers were deployed at 44 important places after identifying one-way and black spots, and orders were issued for indiscriminate action against the perpetrators.

They not only controlled one-way violations to a great extent in a few days, which not only reduced the rate of accidents but also improved flow of traffic.

He further noted that in the second phase of the campaign against one-way, not only will challans be issued to those guilty of one-way violations, but their licenses will also be suspended.

The CTO said: “Therefore, I request the citizens not to risk their own lives and the lives of others for the sake of a few seconds of speed and choose the right path while driving”.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025