Workers protest against dismissal of 48 sanitary patrols in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The health workers staged a protest on Monday against the District Health Authority and the district administration for terminating more than 48 permanent sanitary patrols and issuing show-cause notices to 400 others, allegedly due to inefficiency and for presenting fake activities during the anti-dengue drive in the district.

Following a report from the Punjab Information Technology Board, show-cause notices were issued to over 448 sanitary patrols.

Meanwhile, 48 had been terminated, allegedly after an inquiry, for presenting fake activities during the anti-dengue campaign.

The termination of the health workers sparked protests; the workers refused to perform their duties while requesting the health authority’s chief executive officer to initiate an inquiry against those health

Demand reinstatement of employees as talks with health authorities make no headway

workers who had been working at the assistant commissioner’s headquarters and had not been performing duties in the field for the past six months.

More than 200 workers gathered at the District Health Authority offices at Khyaban-i-Sir Syed and staged a protest, chanting slogans against the health authority officials.

The protest was attended by the chairman of the Action Committee and Media Coordinator of Grand Alliance, Punjab Imam Khan,

District President Munir Moin, Muhammad Shahbaz Abbasi, Faizan Qureshi, Mubasher, Zarqa Mir, Sadia Bibi, Nasira Miskin, Samina Ashraf, Zeeshan Satti, and a large number of male and female workers.

The leaders warned that if their demands were not met and the dismissed employees were not reinstated immediately, the scope of the protest would expand, and they would turn it into a sit-in that could continue indefinitely.

Meanwhile, due to the dismissals and protests, there is concern that the World Health Organisation’s campaigns against cervical cancer, dengue, polio, measles, and the Clean Punjab initiative will be affected.

The affected health department employees described the dismissals after show-cause notices as ‘political revenge’ and claimed that the government’s SOPs are not being followed, even though sanitary patrol workers have always contributed significantly to any campaign.

They stated that on 12 Rabiul Awwal, they performed their duties for the benefit of humanity.

Employees have said they have been working since 2015 and were dismissed after just one activity, despite working tirelessly day and night.

They questioned why the PEEDA Act applies to health workers but not to health department officers.

They claimed there was ‘evidence of corruption’ among all health department officers, which they were forced to participate in. “We worked day and night during the COVID pandemic. Today, we are being dismissed,” said Zarqa Mir, a female worker.

She added that they had carried out duties in polio, measles campaigns, and during the 2024 elections, as well as surveys for solar panels and other government initiatives, all without receiving a single extra penny.

“Rs37,000 per month is allocated for dengue, polio, and other duties, but no additional payment is made for extra work. Workers have no mobile phones to take pictures; they are asked to use their personal mobile phones and send pictures through a mobile application to the PITB website,” she explained.

Ms Zarqa further stated that if health workers had not been performing duties for the last six months, then health officials must have been negligent and only realised after the monsoon season that no work had been done.

After the protest, district health officials invited the leaders of health workers for a meeting.

However, they failed to resolve the issue and decided to reconvene on Tuesday, while the protesters dispersed peacefully for the day.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025