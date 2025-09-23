E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Friends turn out to be murderers of trader

A Correspondent Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:01am

TAXILA: Friends turned out to be the murderers of a trader whose body was found near a graveyard in Taxila police jurisdiction a few weeks ago, as police resolved the blind murder case.

Police sources said that the bullet-riddled body of Muhammad Nisar Khan, a trader of Khanpur and an activist of a political party, was found in a graveyard in Taxila on September 12.

The incident seems to be a botched robbery; however, the police investigation team, through human and digital intelligence, got some clues, and the probe was expanded.

The two suspects, who were his business friends and activists of the same party, were later taken into custody for questioning. During interrogation, the accused, identified as Ishtiaque, confessed to killing the man along with his colleague by opening fire over a financial dispute.

The police confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway. Separately, Sadar Wah Police busted a two-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered Rs65,000, two mobile phones and weapons.

Meanwhile, Fatehjang police arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered as many as five lifted motorcycles.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polio mountain
23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

THE world’s battle against polio is stuck on a glass mountain. After 37 years and $22bn, the Independent ...
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...