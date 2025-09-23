Friends turn out to be murderers of trader

TAXILA: Friends turned out to be the murderers of a trader whose body was found near a graveyard in Taxila police jurisdiction a few weeks ago, as police resolved the blind murder case.

Police sources said that the bullet-riddled body of Muhammad Nisar Khan, a trader of Khanpur and an activist of a political party, was found in a graveyard in Taxila on September 12.

The incident seems to be a botched robbery; however, the police investigation team, through human and digital intelligence, got some clues, and the probe was expanded.

The two suspects, who were his business friends and activists of the same party, were later taken into custody for questioning. During interrogation, the accused, identified as Ishtiaque, confessed to killing the man along with his colleague by opening fire over a financial dispute.

The police confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway. Separately, Sadar Wah Police busted a two-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered Rs65,000, two mobile phones and weapons.

Meanwhile, Fatehjang police arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered as many as five lifted motorcycles.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025