Two children drown in Dir canal

LOWER DIR: Two children drowned while bathing in a canal in the Munjai area within the jurisdiction of Balambat police station here on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Khizer, 5, and Anab, 6, both residents of Munjai.

Local sources said the children were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara, in critical condition, where doctors pronounced them dead.

The police said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, police recovered three old RPG-7 shells from fields in Pari Kas Maidan village within the jurisdiction of Lal Qila police station.

Officials said the explosives were discovered in the farmland of a local resident. The recovered shells were shifted to the police station for further legal action.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025