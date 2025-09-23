E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Four held for illegal gold mining in Karak

Our Correspondent Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:01am

LAKKI MARWAT: Four people allegedly involved in illegal gold mining were arrested in Karak district on Monday.

A police official said that the action was launched on the directives of district police officer Shahbaz Elahi, who had received complaints about illegal gold mining being carried in parts of the district.

“A police contingent along with the district administration officials took part in the operation wherein four illegal miners were arrested from different areas and shifted to the police stations,” he said.

The official said that the cops also seized machinery and equipment being used for illegal gold mining and registered cases against the arrested suspects under relevant sections of law.

Meanwhile, a local cement factory in collaboration with NGO Saylani Mass IT Training is providing an opportunity for youth of Lakki Marwat to learn IT skills.

An official of the factory told reporters on Monday that they had taken steps to equip youth with modern IT skills.

He said the initiative would enable the youth to acquire valuable expertise to enter the world of technology.

“This initiative also reflects the company’s commitment to the welfare of the community and the development of youth in the southern district,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...