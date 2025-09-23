Four held for illegal gold mining in Karak

LAKKI MARWAT: Four people allegedly involved in illegal gold mining were arrested in Karak district on Monday.

A police official said that the action was launched on the directives of district police officer Shahbaz Elahi, who had received complaints about illegal gold mining being carried in parts of the district.

“A police contingent along with the district administration officials took part in the operation wherein four illegal miners were arrested from different areas and shifted to the police stations,” he said.

The official said that the cops also seized machinery and equipment being used for illegal gold mining and registered cases against the arrested suspects under relevant sections of law.

Meanwhile, a local cement factory in collaboration with NGO Saylani Mass IT Training is providing an opportunity for youth of Lakki Marwat to learn IT skills.

An official of the factory told reporters on Monday that they had taken steps to equip youth with modern IT skills.

He said the initiative would enable the youth to acquire valuable expertise to enter the world of technology.

“This initiative also reflects the company’s commitment to the welfare of the community and the development of youth in the southern district,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025