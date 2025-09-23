Three killed in Dera road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people were killed and a 12-year-old boy sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Chashma road here on Monday.

Police said a passenger bus hit a rickshaw near Segri Bangla Adda, leaving Asif Wazir Mehmood Wazir dead. They were residents of Mian Wada Khanokhel.

In another incident in the limits of Shorkot police station, a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Moosa Khar Adda Nala on Chashma road.

Mehrban Baloch, a resident of Dahotar, was killed while his 12-year-old brother Zeeshan Baloch sustained serious injuries in the accidet.

NARCOTICS: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested nine suspects, including proclaimed offenders, and seized more than eight kilograms of narcotics along with illegal weapons in different operations.

They said 540 grams of heroin were recovered from Mohammad Adnan,1,185 grams of hashish from Umar Farooq, 650 grams of ice drug from Mohammad Javed and 2,135 grams of hashish from Nadeem.

Police said that a proclaimed offender Tariq was also taken into custody with 1,965 grams of hashish and two illegal pistols along with 10 cartridges.

Meanwhile, suspects involved in other crimes were also arrested. They include Mohammad Sibtain, Dr Imtiaz Khan and Dr Taimur Khan of Civil Hospital Dera, and Rashid.

MEETING: Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan chaired the second weekly meeting to review progress on district service delivery targets.

The meeting was attended by officials of district administration and heads of all relevant government departments. Officials gave a detailed briefing on the targets set and clear directives were issued to ensure timely implementation and improved departmental performance.

The deputy commissioner said that it was top priority of government to make service delivery more effective and transparent at district level. He asked all departments to meet their assigned targets with full dedication.

Departments were instructed to achieve their objectives within the stipulated time to avoid any delay in provision of basic services to people.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025