E-buses speed limit set at 40km/h in Islamabad sectors

ISLAMABAD: City managers have directed drivers of electric buses not to exceed speed limit of 40 kilometer per hour, particularly in sector areas.

Sources said that after receiving complaints of speeding, which also resulted into at least three non-fatal accidents on various routes, CDA’s planning wing issued an advisory directing the drivers not to exceed speed limit, especially in sector areas. While on highways the speed limit is 45km.

“The utmost care is required for operating these soundless buses are something new in city, therefore, drivers should ensure speed limit to avoid any mishap,” said an official.

The CDA’s contractor, National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), last year procured 170 electric buses. The buses are property of NRTC for a certain period and CDA, besides logistic support, has been paying to the corporation againstper kilometer.

However, currently on daily basis on around 20 routes, 120 buses operate due to shortage of charging capacity.

According to CDA officials within next few weeks, all 170 buses would be on roads as construction and installation of equipment work at main depot is close to completion. They said that new chargers have been installed at depot and in next few days, a specific panel will also be installed.

“We are hopeful of issue of resolving the charging capacity issue by the end of this month,” said an official.

Sources said that the overall response of passengers on electric buses is very good as on all routes the public is overwhelming.

“Currently, on daily basis around 60,000 passengers travel in E-buses and after completion of depot, all 170 buses would be on roads, and the passengers’ figure could touch 10,0000 daily,” said an official of the CDA.

Besides, orange and green bus service, E-buses are plying on 20 routes. CDA officials said that two new routes – from G-9 Karachi Company to Faizabad and from Nilor to Khannapul – will also be started soon.

Though people are happy after getting this bus service, they are still facing problem in tracking buses, as– contrary to international practice CDA App does not provide details of timing of bus arrival.

However, CDA officials said that a request has been already been made to Google and very soon, tracking of buses would be available on App to facilitate citizens.

Recently, CDA launched its official mobile application “CDA Mobile App” which can be downloaded from the Play and Apple App Store and get information about electric and metro bus routes.

An official source said that besides the App, there is a need for availability of booklets at the airport, railway stations, bus stops, embassies and all shopping malls and information boards should also be installed on every bus stop to guide passengers about the arrival of buses.

Last year CDA also announced to start tram service. However, currently that proposed project has been shelved and now CDA and Pakistan Railways are working to start train service from Margalla Station Islamabad to Saddar, Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already directed both CDA and Railways to start this project by March 2026.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025