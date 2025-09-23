Govt employees call off strike

PESHAWAR: The government employees have called off their strike at Civil Secretariat after amicably resolving the issue with the special assistant to chief minister on relief.

In this connection, a high level meeting was held with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair. The meeting was also attended by ministers and senior bureaucrats.

The government employees observed weeklong strike at Civil Secretariat after the special assistant to chief minister on relief, Naik Mohammad, allegedly stormed the office of secretary of elementary and secondary education, Mohammad Khalid, along with gunmen over the transfer issue of district education officer (female) of North Waziristan.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that misunderstanding between the special assistant and the secretary of education ended and the matter was resolved amicably through mutual understanding, according to a statement.

He said that said although some temporary tension had arisen, certain elements exaggerated the situation.

The chief secretary, senior member board of revenue, minister for higher education, Peshawar commissioner and other officials were present on the occasion.

The chief minister made it clear that ministers, public representatives and government employees were all honourable and together they would continue working for the service of people.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025