Palestinian state should come as result of negotiations: Germany

Germany has reaffirmed its position that it would not recognise a Palestinian state until the Israelis and Palestinians negotiate a two-state solution, AFP reports.

As he left for the UN in New York, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that “a negotiated two-state solution is the path that can allow Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security and dignity.

“For Germany, recognition of a Palestinian state comes more at the end of the process. But this process must begin now,” he said.