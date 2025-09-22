From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: World police force

FLUSHING MEADOWS: America’s four-point plan for a United Nations “police force” to keep world peace went before the General Assembly Steering Committee today [Sep 21]. … The American plan, which would have the United Nations earmark units of their armed forces for an international army and set up “peace patrols” to inspect areas threatened by aggression, was expected to be strongly attacked by M. Andrei Vyshinsky, the Soviet Foreign Minister.

The American plan called for: “one emergency session of the General Assembly at 24 hours notice if the Security Council were prevented from acting on a breach of the peace or an act of aggression.” 2. A “peace patrol” to make an independent report from any area threatened by international conflict. 3. Each member to designate a [UN] unit or unit within its national armed forces to be specially trained and equipped ready to act on behalf of the [UN]. 4. A committee to recommend methods of collective action, including armed force.

Mr John Foster Dulles, Republican Adviser to the American State Department, called the plan “the most important proposal for international peace and security since the San Francisco conference of 1945. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025