Industrial peace is legally possible

CONTRARY to general belief, even entrenched, well-protected labour unions can be involved in voluntary schemes provided the schemes are built on a foundation of legal compliance, ethical negotiations and strategic incentives. The recent experience of a major Pakistani industrial concern can be cited as a proof.

When this local pharmaceutical company acquired a subsidiary of a multinational, it inherited not only new product lines, but also a powerful labour union representing 50 long-tenured employees.

These workers — each aged 55 or above — enjoyed remuneration packages far exceeding industry norms: base salaries averaging Rs180,000 per month, two hours of daily overtime at premium rates, eight annual bonuses, 30 days of leave-fare assistance, lavish annual functions, family picnics, and regular communal meals.

While the union’s strong collective bargaining agent (CBA) had every right to negotiate these terms under the Sindh Industrial Relations Act (SIRA) 2013, the resulting workforce costs — up to three times that of non-union peers — left the firm facing a serious financial crisis.

The situation got worse when the CBA formally submitted a Charter of Demand, leveraging its legal protections to press for even greater benefits. This move came at a time when the company was undergoing mounting pressure to integrate operations, optimise costs, and satisfy stakeholders.

Recognising the fundamental right of workers to unionise, the team of professionals sought an amicable, lawful solution. Over the next few months, the company rolled out a dual-track strategy. First, a detailed time-and-motion study revealed that existing production targets could be met within a standard eight-hour shift, rendering the two hours of daily overtime unnecessary. The management introduced clear performance scorecards, and enforced schedules transparently.

All issues of non-compliance were addressed through lawful disciplinary processes, and, in some rare cases, retrenchment under the Sindh Terms of Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 2015, and in compliance with the Sindh Factories Act 2015.

The team then designed a Volunteer Separation Scheme (VSS). In consultation with the legal counsel, it was ensured that every component met all statutory requirements. As such, at no point did the company employ any unlawful tactic in the process; rather, it relied on clear commu-nication and competitive incentives.

Initial financial modelling suggested a separation package equivalent to eight months’ total income; an amount unlikely to entice seasoned employees. To increase the incentive, the management allocated a supplementary reserve, allowing an additional Rs200,000 as an early-bird bonus for anyone accepting the VSS within the first two days of its launch. A strict seven-day window created the necessary urgency to drive decision-making.

The VSS exceeded expectations. All the 50 long-tenured employees opted for the scheme in the early-bird phase. Production continued uninterrupted, thanks to redeployment of the existing staff and selective new hiring. No legal challenges or strikes ensued. Importantly, the union resumed cooperative industrial relations immediately afterward, a testament to the fairness and transparency of the process.

This case underscores several best practices for organisations navigating complex labour union environments. Legal clarity, procedural integrity, and data-driven diagnostics provided objective rationale, while transparent communication fostered trust. By avoiding coercion and focusing on mutual benefit, the company balanced operational needs with respect for workers’ rights.

Labour issues can really derail operations, but legal compliance, ethical negotiations and strategic incentives can make it possible for organisations to effectively achieve cost efficiency. Instead of paying the lawyers and suffering industrial losses, it makes a lot more sense to pay the workers.

Muhammad Khurram Khan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025