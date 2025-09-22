SHARING someone’s images and videos — intimate or otherwise — without consent and with the intent of humiliating, threatening or ‘punishing’ them is con-sidered a serious crime across the world.

In Pakistan, where families put their honour, dignity and reputation above anything else, the impact of such a crime is devastating. Sadly, society offers little support to the victims. People often blame them, destroying their mental health, and compelling them to isolate themselves or take their own lives. What our society fails to acknowledge is that the problem is not the image or the video; it is the person who shares it. Many victims do not report such cases out of fear, shame, or lack of support. Their own families put pressure on them to stay silent in order to save face. This is despite the fact that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 is unambiguous about the matter. The problem is that most people do not know how and where to report it. Police tend to lack training and sensitivity in handling such cases. Legal processes are slow, and victims are made to relive their trauma again and again in courts.

So, how can we protect ourselves and others? We must teach digital safety in schools, colleges and universities. Awareness campaigns must be launched on social media and television, educating people about their rights and how to report online abuse. The government must create safe reporting platforms, hire trained female officers, and set up mental health support for victims.

Tech companies, including all the telecom service-providers, must respond quickly to complaints and remove such content. Moreover, families must support victims, and not silence them.

We must remember that the issue can affect anyone, regardless of gender. It is time to raise our voice before more lives are lost in shame owing to society’s silence.

Tania Shahjahan

Kamber Ali Khan

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025