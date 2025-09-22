E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Masters, not servants

MERELY creating more provinces or administrative units without introducing major structural changes in the civil bureaucracy that we inherited from the colonial masters would be an exercise in futility.

The colonialists created a civil bureau-cracy to rule India for their own benefit, not to serve the people. They left the subcontinent in August 1947, but the bureaucratic mindset they created exists to this day. Our bureaucrats still consider themselves representatives of foreign masters in an occupied colony, and not servants of the people of a sovereign state. Many bureaucrats have acquired foreign immigrations and own assets abroad. Nobody dares question them how they have managed to buy these assets while still being gainfully employed in Pakistan.

There is no doubt in my mind that there should be more administrative units, administered more efficiently, with the objective of serving the people, cutting down the red-tape and reducing non- developmental budget. What is needed is the enforcement of financial discipline, more accountability of the bureaucracy, and the need to have professionally qualified people at the helm, instead of the current practice of favouring the jacks of all trades.

As things stand, the administrative cost is very high across the land and at all tiers of governance. This needs to be reduced drastically. Pakistan’s resources must be invested in improving health, education, basic necessities and dispensation of justice. They should not be wasted on building more gated housing societies. The creation of more administrative units can only be beneficial if it coincides with a transfor- mation in the bureaucratic mindset and approach. Otherwise, it will simply lead to escalation in the administrative cost.

Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

