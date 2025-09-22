POWERFUL RESPONSE: The Israeli representative at the United Nations recently tried to justify the attack on Qatar at a meeting of the UN Security Council, but his feeble attempt came to nothing in the face of the cogent and resonant response of his Pakistani counterpart who spoke diligently and with assertion while maintaining a very calm but powerful tone and posture that have won the hearts and minds of many. People in Pakistan have rightly praised his posture and words that delivered a profound critique and con-demnation of Israeli action, and provided insights into Israel’s global position.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu

WEATHER EMERGENCY: After months of planning, an event was scheduled in Karachi to acknowledge the spirit of generosity among corporate organisations and individuals. Just as it was set to begin, a drizzle started, and the event host refused to proceed. The major cause was not the drizzle, but the media slides about ‘possible’ urban flooding. Amid such misplaced enthusiasm by the national media, one cannot blame people for being cautious. It is tragic how our lives come to a perfect standstill even in 2025, and we find ourselves unprepared, helpless and defenceless when faced with nature.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

IMPASSABLE ROAD: The main road from Jamali bridge to Sumera Chowk in Karachi’s Scheme 33 area has remained flooded with sewage for the last several weeks, causing severe inconvenience to the residents and commuters. The stagnant water is causing traffic jams, damaging the road, and posing grave health hazards, especially the risk of waterborne diseases. The situation has worsened after the recent rains, making the road almost impassable for vehicles and pedestrians. Despite repeated complaints by the residents, no action has been taken by the departments concerned. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) and municipal authorities should resolve this persistent issue on a priority basis.

Syed Taqi Abedi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025