E-Paper | September 22, 2025

POWERFUL RESPONSE

From the Newspaper Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:29am

POWERFUL RESPONSE: The Israeli representative at the United Nations recently tried to justify the attack on Qatar at a meeting of the UN Security Council, but his feeble attempt came to nothing in the face of the cogent and resonant response of his Pakistani counterpart who spoke diligently and with assertion while maintaining a very calm but powerful tone and posture that have won the hearts and minds of many. People in Pakistan have rightly praised his posture and words that delivered a profound critique and con-demnation of Israeli action, and provided insights into Israel’s global position.

Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu

WEATHER EMERGENCY: After months of planning, an event was scheduled in Karachi to acknowledge the spirit of generosity among corporate organisations and individuals. Just as it was set to begin, a drizzle started, and the event host refused to proceed. The major cause was not the drizzle, but the media slides about ‘possible’ urban flooding. Amid such misplaced enthusiasm by the national media, one cannot blame people for being cautious. It is tragic how our lives come to a perfect standstill even in 2025, and we find ourselves unprepared, helpless and defenceless when faced with nature.

Mariam Khan
Lahore

IMPASSABLE ROAD: The main road from Jamali bridge to Sumera Chowk in Karachi’s Scheme 33 area has remained flooded with sewage for the last several weeks, causing severe inconvenience to the residents and commuters. The stagnant water is causing traffic jams, damaging the road, and posing grave health hazards, especially the risk of waterborne diseases. The situation has worsened after the recent rains, making the road almost impassable for vehicles and pedestrians. Despite repeated complaints by the residents, no action has been taken by the departments concerned. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) and municipal authorities should resolve this persistent issue on a priority basis.

Syed Taqi Abedi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...