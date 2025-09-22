Cattle feed being distributed in flood-affected areas of Sialkot

NAROWAL: More than 14,000 bags of cattle feed have been distributed in the flood-affected areas of Sialkot district. This was stated by Sialkot Livestock Additional Director Dr Zafar Abbas, while reviewing the distribution of cattle feed at various locations.

He said the Livestock Department, Pakistan Army, Agriculture Department and the Tehsil Administration were jointly carrying out this responsibility.

He said that the availability of cattle feed was an important challenge for farmers and livestock owners. For the provision of feed, people could contact 9211, and teams from the livestock department would arrange its supply.

He further stated that around four thousand bags of feed had been distributed during the past week. He said that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the staff of the livestock department was diligently performing its duties for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025