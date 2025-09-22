E-Paper | September 22, 2025

‘Food poisoning’ death toll rises to three

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:15am

LAHORE: Another young man, who was brought to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), allegedly after eating adulterated food from a shop, died on Sunday.

Earlier, two men -- Ashraf and Sajjad -- had died of the same reasons and the police had launched investigations into the matter.

Talking about the latest death at the LGH, a police official said that the deceased, Ali Sher, was also among the three men who had fainted after eating Dhai Barey at a shop in Hanjarwal area some days back. They were rushed to different hospitals, he added.

Apparently, the food was adulterated with some poisonous substance, the police official said.

He added that the police had already launched an investigation into the incident to find out the exact cause of the death of the three persons.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

