Case against traders discharged

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal judicial magistrate Mudassar Masood Alam ordered the Arrouti police to discharge a case against 105 shopkeepers who were booked for attacking a team of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority, assistant commissioner, his car and an excavator when operation was underway to remove encroachments from outside shops at Sindhillanwali.

The court also released eight office-bearers of Markazi Anjuman Tajiran.

When they and their counsel apprised the court that arrested traders were brutally tortured by police at the police station, the court ordered their medical examination.

All shops remained closed as protest on second consecutive day on Sunday to condemn Pera operation and arrest of their leaders.

