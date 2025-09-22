E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Gynaecology training course concludes

Published September 22, 2025

LAHORE: A two-day training course was organised at the Gynaecology Unit 2 of Lahore General Hospital under the supervision of Prof Dr. Amna Ahsan Cheema. It drew 70 doctors from across Punjab.

These doctors are preparing for postgraduate medical examinations including FCPS, IMM, and MCPS.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute, said that gynaecologists play an essential role in guiding pregnant women and providing necessary medical care during pregnancy.

He emphasized that their expertise and professional competence are crucial in saving the lives of both mother and child during childbirth. The course featured special lectures by some of the country’s renowned gynaecologists and professors, including

Prof Dr Rubina Suhail, Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, Prof Dr. Muhammad Tayyab, Prof Dr Arshad Cheema. Dr Saira Zeeshan highlighted the objectives of the training course, emphasising its importance in building confidence and competence among postgraduate candidates. Prof Amna Ahsan Cheema encouraged the participating doctors to enter their examinations with full confidence, aiming to respond accurately and successfully.

Prof Dr Farooq Afzal expressed confidence that the participants of this course would emerge as competent gynaecologists and serve humanity with dedication in both public and private healthcare sectors. He praised the efforts of senior faculty in mentoring young doctors, equipping them with modern techniques, and improving patient care standards.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

