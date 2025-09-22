Faisalabad to get 30 e-buses for seven routes

TOBA TEK SINGH: As many as 30 electric buses have arrived in Faisalabad, which will be operated on seven routes in the city.

Spokesperson for the district administration said that three depots would be built in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sargodha Road and Gutwala Road for the e-bus service.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would formally inaugurate the service in the next few days. Under the project, citizens would get affordable, safe, comfortable and fast travel facilities. He claimed that the launch of the electric bus service would not only improve the quality of public transport, but also significantly reduce fuel costs and promote environment-friendly transport.

He said the project was an important part of the Punjab government’s Green Initiative, through which traffic pressure in Faisalabad and air pollution would be reduced. The electric bus service would provide convenient travel facility to citizens, especially students and senior citizens.

SEMINAR: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) marked the International Day of Peace and a seminar titled: “Promoting Culture of Peace and Social Acceptance of Diversity” was organised by the Department of Rural Sociology.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that peace was the foundation of progress and no nation could flourish without embracing tolerance and respect for diversity. He said that by promoting dialogue, acceptance and equal opportunities, academia could help build a society where peace and harmony prevailed.

Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Babar Shahbaz stressed that equal rights were the foundation of a just society. He said that harmony and tolerance were essential for reducing conflicts. Department Chairperson Dr Sadaf Mehmood said that peace must be ensured for every individual, regardless of social or economic background.

Dr Unsa Jamshaid from the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) highlighted that the growing intolerance and rigid attitudes were eroding peace worldwide.

Jamshaid Gill, representative from the Tearfund Global, underlined the importance of cultural values in strengthening social harmony. He stressed that dialogue was a powerful tool for addressing disagreements and finding solutions.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa from GCUF focused on humanity as an essential element for peace. He urged respect for religious beliefs and called for abolishing discrimination in all forms.

Dr Muhammad Atif said the world had been grappling with growing intolerance and conflicts. He said that it was the need of the hour to accept diversity and ideas from others.

Meanwhile, Catholic Bishop Dr Andreas Rehmat led a prayer at the Cathedral Church, where he prayed for peace and an end to the wars in the world.

TORTURE: The Gojra City police have booked two private school owners and a teacher for allegedly torturing a five-year-old student.

Attiqur Rehman Jat of Chak 302 JB claimed in his complaint that his daughter Haram Fatima, a student of prep, was brutally beaten by her unidentified teacher on the directions of school owners Amin Basra and Saleem Basra. Police were investigating the matter.

ACCIDENT: A motorcycle rider died in a head-on collision with a speeding car at Gill Chowk in Samundri on Sunday.

Deceased Toseef Gujjar (20) of Chak 139 GB was seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to the Samundri THQ hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

ARRESTED: A man who allegedly shot dead his wife and father and injured his minor daughter in Faisalabad Chak 50 JB on Saturday, has been arrested on Sunday.

Police spokesperson said that he fled to Chiniot from where the Nishatabad police took him into custody.

DOUBLE SUICIDE: A young couple who died by taking poison in Chak 508 GB of Tandlianwala tehsil were buried on Saturday night after their parents requested the police to not take any legal action.

The Mamukanjan police said they, Qadeer Zahoor Marth (18) and Ayesha Abbas Marth (19), wanted to marry but their parents opposed it. Police said they consumed poison separately in their homes and died.

TENANT INJURED: A house owner was arrested on Sunday for allegedly attacking and injuring a female tenant and her two sons over failing to pay the rent and electricity bills in Badar Town, Faisalabad.

An FIR registered with the Jhang Bazaar police said that accused Sajid demanded two-months rent and the electricity bill but tenant Abida told him to wait for a few days. On her refusal, the accused allegedly tortured the woman and tore her clothes off. It further said that when her sons Ahmad (17) and Ahsan (15) came to her rescue, the accused allegedly hit them with a sharp steel ice breaker. As a result, they were seriously injured and were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

VISIT: Former federal minister and PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafiq, MPA from Toba Tek Singh Amjad Ali Javed and former federal minister of state and PML-N Faisalabad division president Haji Akram Insari led a delegation of PML-N workers to the shrine of Ahmed Khan Kharal on Sunday at Jhaamra in Tandlianwala.

Kharal was martyred by Britishers on Sept 21, 857. Sunday was his martyrdom anniversary. They offered fateha on his grave and paid great tributes to the great hero of Punjab.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025