Woman found murdered in Lodhran

A Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:09am

BAHAWALPUR: A woman was allegedly killed in the fields, where she had gone to cut grass for her cattle at Dhanote village in Lodhran district.

According to police, the woman, wife of a carpenter Arif, had gone to maize fields to fetch grass but did not return.

When searched by her family and relatives, her body was found lying in the fields.

The police claimed that it appeared that she was strangled to death.

DPO Ali Bin Tariq and other police officials visited the scene where crime unit was also summoned to collect evidence.

The police have registered the murder case and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for the postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, Kahrorepucca police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a gypsy man, Mukhtiar, and arrested his brother-in-law Imran ,who had allegedly murdered him over a family dispute and buried his body in his hut near Mailsi Chowk in Al-Haideri Colony.

According to the police, the deceased man’s wife Asia and another relative, Bhola, were also among the suspects, who were yet to be arrested.

ARRESTED: Bahauddin Zakariya police, Multan, claimed to have arrested from Traiqabad area an alleged drug paddler, Rehana Bibi, wife of one Naeem, and recovered over one kilogram charas from her possession. A case was registered against her and she was lodged in the lock-up.

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

