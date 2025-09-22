E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Police recover six hostages from Katcha gangsters

Our Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:09am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered all six abductees during an operation against Katcha dacoits in Rajanpur.

According to DPO Farooq Amjad, a fierce exchange of fire took place between the police and the gangsters during the operation. The police successfully recovered all six hostages safely from the hideout of the gangsters.

Police also claimed to have arrested seven facilitators from the area, while the dacoits manage to flee during the intense exchange of fire.

DPO Farooq Amjad said that the police had surrounded the gangsters since last week, and due to intense police gunfire, the criminals eventually fled. He said the police also set fire to the hideouts used by the gangsters. The pursuit of the fleeing gang members was still ongoing, he added.

The gangsters had abducted five individuals, including two brothers, on gunpoint in the vicinity of the Rujhan Mazari police station in Rujhan tehsil of Rajanpur district. According to the police report, twelve heavily armed gangsters of the Pat and Umrani gangs kidnapped five residents and managed to flee on boats toward the riverine forest area.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

