10 district food controllers transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab Price Control and Commodities Management (PC&CM) department transferred 10 district food controllers (DFCs) besides intensifying crackdown on profiteers.

During the last 24 hours, a department spokesman says, noose has been tightened around profiteers as its inspectors raided more than 496,000 sites and fined 10,955 profiteers to the tune of around Rs1.966 million. The inspectors also registered cases against 13 individuals as well as arrested 152 violators.

During inspections of flour prices at 39,762 locations, 1,058 profiteers were fined and 16 people arrested. While inspecting 21,718 chicken shops, 733 profiteers were fined, three FIRs registered and 26 individuals were arrested. During inspecting 14,995 hotels and tandoors, 575 profiteers were fined, four FIRs registered and 24 individuals were arrested.

In addition, during sugar price checks at 16,117 locations, 558 profiteers were fined and 17 individuals were arrested.

The spokesperson of the price control department stated that zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and overcharging was being strictly enforced, and it would be ensured that essential commodities were sold strictly at government-notified rates across the province.

Meanwhile, price control and commodities management department secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid notified transfers and postings of DFCs across the province.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025