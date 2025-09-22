Over 50 dengue cases emerge in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: There has been no let-up in the number of dengue cases as 54 more have surfaced in the twin cities in a single day.

According to the District Health Office (DHO), 32 people got infected by the dengue virus. Out of the total number, 24 were reported from the rural areas and six from urban areas. As many as seven cases were reported from Bhara Kahu, six from Rawat, four each from Tarlai and Sohan, two each from G-8, Koral and I-14, and one each from E-11, F-6, Tarnol, B-17 and H-13.

“As many as 22 patients are admitted to hospitals and response to all cases has been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” an official of the DHO said.

The District Health Office Islamabad has urged the public to follow preventive measures, like regular cleaning water containers, tanks and coolers. Citizens have been encouraged to play an active role in protecting their own health and that of others.

On the other hand, 22 more patients went down with the mosquito-borne disease in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The arrival of new patients has taken the overall dengue tally to 457 in government-run hospitals. Figures from private hospitals and clinics are not included as there is no mechanism to collect data from private medical outlets.

The figures also do not include dengue patients in tehsil headquarters hospitals in the six sub-districts of Rawalpindi district.

A total of 41 dengue patients are under treatment at Holy Family Hospital (HFH), four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and five patients were brought to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Raja Bazaar.

According to Medical Superintendent of Holy Family Hospital Dr Ijaz Butt, “during the last 24 hours, reports of 22 patients have confirmed that they are suffering from dengue virus. He further said more than 41 patients were admitted to the hospital’s dengue ward.

A senior doctor at Benazir Bhutto Hospital said during the last 24 hours, the dengue serology report of four new patients has been received which reveals that they are suffering from the mosquito-borne disease.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema held a meeting to review the anti-dengue measures in the district.

District health officials, in a briefing, highlighted the fact and figures especially regarding identification of larvae and remedial measures being adopted in most affected union councils.

The situation of dengue in cantonment areas and sub-district of Rawalpindi district and number of dengue suspects and confirm cases also came under discussion.

The deputy commissioner said stringent measures would be taken and all resources mobilised to combat dengue. He said each and every aspect of dengue control had been kept in mind while implementing dengue programmes in the district.

He said adequate resources and technical assistance had also been provided to undertake dengue eradication activities in a proficient manner.

He said although the number of dengue patients was less compared to last year, yet there was still a need to expedite activities so that the root cause of this fatal disease could be eliminated.

It was decided to undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive in Rawalpindi after the completion of activities of health and allied departments.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025