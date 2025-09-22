E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Pakistani envoy urges healthcare investment in Africa

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Pakistan to Rwanda Naeem Khan has urged the health sector to invest in healthcare across the African continent.

Ambassador Khan visited Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), a constituent institution of GAK HealthCare International, to discuss prospects in health tourism, medical education and research. The visit was part of his efforts to promote cooperation between Pakistan and the African continent.

According to a statement, ANTH Director Dr Areej Neyazi briefed the ambassador on ANTH’s aim of providing affordable care for all while advancing Pakistan’s image abroad through medical tourism, research and academic exchange.

The ambassador noted the untapped potential for joint ventures between Pakistan and African nations. “By building strong healthcare and education linkages, we can create mutually beneficial initiatives that uplift communities and strengthen bilateral ties. This is a win-win for both Rwanda and Pakistan,” he said.

Dr Areej Neyazi reaffirmed commitment to international collaboration. “Our vision extends beyond national boundaries. We seek partnerships that enhance capacity, enrich medical education, and strengthen healthcare delivery. Such initiatives advance our institutional goals while positioning Pakistan as a trusted partner in global health,” she said.

Head of Communications Imran Ali Ghouri emphasised practical steps ahead. “This visit lays the foundation for a structured roadmap. The next phase involves pinpointing areas of joint interest, drafting a framework for cooperation, and holding follow-up discussions with the Ambassador and his team to translate ideas into action,” he remarked.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

