Abducted WHO polio monitors recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three World Health Organisation’s polio monitors were safely recovered in a significant development on Sunday, a week after their abduction in Tank district.

According to police sources, the kidnapping occurred on Sept 15 when unknown armed individuals abducted the WHO polio officials Dr Ehsan, Abdullah Kundi and Hikmatullah, while they were monitoring the polio campaign in Umurkhel village of Tank.

The release was made possible through the special efforts of Tank deputy commissioner Tanvir Ahmad Khattak and the national security committee elders from all local tribes.

Speaking to the media at the DC Office in Tank, the officials expressed gratitude to the deputy commissioner and the security committee elders, saying their safe release was possible due to their best strategy.

