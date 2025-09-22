E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Four arrested for impersonating security officials

A Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

SWAT: Saidu Sharif police said on Sunday that they had arrested four men impersonating security personnel, and recovered arms, ammunition and a vehicle from their possession.

The police had received information that a group of suspicious individuals wearing uniforms resembling those of security forces were stopping pedestrians and vehicles for checking in the Farsh Shagai area within the jurisdiction of Saidu Sharif police station.

Acting on a tip-off, SHO Saidu Sharif Sohail Khan, along with a team, reached the spot and apprehended the suspects, shifting them along with their vehicle to the police station for interrogation.

During investigation, it was revealed that the arrested men had no affiliation with any security agency. The suspects were identified as Mastan Shah, Khubab, Zaryab Khan, and Mohammad Shahzeb, all residents of Gulabad Charpareza, Peshawar.

The police said two Kalashnikovs, an M4 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and 213 cartridges were recovered from their possession.

A case was registered against the suspects at Saidu Sharif police station.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

