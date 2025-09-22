E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Teachers’ body vows to resist outsourcing of schools

Our Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

MANSEHRA: All Primary School Teachers’ Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday announced not to allow government to outsource even a single educational institution anywhere in the province.

“The government has scheduled outsourcing schools across the province, but we want to make it clear that teachers’ fraternity consisted of over 150,000 professionals wouldn’t permit outsourcing of a single school,” Azizullah Khan, the association’s president, said while addressing a farewell ceremony held in Naran to honour sub-divisional education officer Ghulam Jillani Khan on his retirement.

He said Mr Khan played an import role in rehabilitation of schools destroyed in 2005 earthquake and flash floods in Balakot tehsil.

The farewell event turned to be an agitational platform to condemn the government’s policy of outsourcing schools.

“The outsourcing of schools in KP is against the fundamental rights of children enshrined in the country’s Constitution,” Mr Azizullah said.

He said shortage of teachers also marred education of students as only two teachers were posted to a primary school across the province.

Mr Azizullah said that upgradation of teachers was pending for years affecting their performance.

On the occasion, MPA Munir Hussain Lughmani said shortage of teaches was marring children’s education.

“We have ended political interference in the education department, and teachers should avoid being involved in politics as well,” he said.

The MPA said that there should at least be four to five teachers appointed to each primary school, and I would take this issue up in the assembly.

“The policy to outsource schools is yet to be finalised. If it’s against public interest I would be the first to oppose it in the KP Assembly,” he said.

Syed Waqar Hussain Shah, president of teachers association, said movement launched against outsourcing of schools would be succeeded.

Chairmen hotels association, Kaghan Valley, Hussan Deen Swati presented a souvenir to outgoing SDEO Ghulam Jillani.

District education officer Haydaitullah Khan was also present.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

