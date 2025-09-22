Medicines worth Rs30m gutted in Swabi fire

SWABI: Medicines worth Rs30 million were gutted when some rival of the shop owner allegedly set it on fire before dawn on Sunday, said police.

The medicine shop was situated adjacent to one of the main entrance gates of the Bacha Khan Teaching hospital.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue 1122 took immediate action and dispatched a firefighting team to the spot. However, the owner said that the firefighters prevented the fire from further spreading to nearby shops but the medicines had turned into ashes before the team arrived.

Meanwhile, there was exchange of fire between the shop owner and the family of the accused, but the police timely action prevented any loss of life, while the armed suspects were arrested.

Farooq Khan, SHO Zaida police station, said that they recovered a Kalashnikov, two pistols and several cartridges from the two parties.

Muhammad Ishraq, a resident of Panjpir, standing for the shop owner, while Irfanullah and Imranullah, residents of same village, standing for the second party, were arrested along with a Kalashnikov, 9mm and 30 bore pistols respectively.

Due to timely action of the police, no casualties were reported. The arrested suspects have been remanded in custody and further investigation has been initiated.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025