E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Medicines worth Rs30m gutted in Swabi fire

Our Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

SWABI: Medicines worth Rs30 million were gutted when some rival of the shop owner allegedly set it on fire before dawn on Sunday, said police.

The medicine shop was situated adjacent to one of the main entrance gates of the Bacha Khan Teaching hospital.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue 1122 took immediate action and dispatched a firefighting team to the spot. However, the owner said that the firefighters prevented the fire from further spreading to nearby shops but the medicines had turned into ashes before the team arrived.

Meanwhile, there was exchange of fire between the shop owner and the family of the accused, but the police timely action prevented any loss of life, while the armed suspects were arrested.

Farooq Khan, SHO Zaida police station, said that they recovered a Kalashnikov, two pistols and several cartridges from the two parties.

Muhammad Ishraq, a resident of Panjpir, standing for the shop owner, while Irfanullah and Imranullah, residents of same village, standing for the second party, were arrested along with a Kalashnikov, 9mm and 30 bore pistols respectively.

Due to timely action of the police, no casualties were reported. The arrested suspects have been remanded in custody and further investigation has been initiated.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...