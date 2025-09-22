Prisoner moves court to get education remission

PESHAWAR: A convicted prisoner has moved Peshawar High Court, challenging non-provision of education remission to him by the authorities of Peshawar Central Prison.

The convict, Aizaz Wali, undergoing life imprisonment after convicted for possessing narcotics, has filed a petition to seek directives of the court for respondents including the provincial government and inspector general of prisons to extend all admissible remissions to him, especially the education remission.

He has also requested the court to issue directives that he may be allowed to appear in future examinations.

The petitioner has claimed that the prison department has now devised a policy that convicts in narcotics cases should not be granted education remission and they should also not be permitted to appear in any examination.

Petitioner also seeks permission to appear in future exams

The petition, filed through Advocate Fawad Afzal Safi, includes as respondents the KP government through its chief secretary, KP advocate general, IG prisons and the superintendent of Peshawar Central prison.

The petitioner stated that he was arrested on Jan 2, 2021, in connection with a narcotics case registered under Section 9-D of KP Control of Narcotics Substance Act.

He stated that he was convicted by the trial court on Nov 12, 2021, and was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs500,000. He said that he had filed appeal against his conviction in the high court, which was turned down on Feb 15, 2023.

The petitioner said that during his stay in the prison, his conduct was very good and had earned some labour and other remissions, but had not been granted remissions by the prison authorities as required. He stated that he had passed three examinations inside the prison but had not been granted educational remission till date.

The petitioner claimed as per a recent notification issued by inspector general of prisons it was mentioned that prisoners involved in narcotics cases might not be allowed to appear in examination inside jail. He added that the order was a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that he had served out major portion of his sentence passed by the court and now he had become entitled for remaining time to serve in the community outside the prison. He contended that there was no legal bar in granting educational remission to the petitioner.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025