Aleem displeased with delayed beautification of Murree Expressway

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday has expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the upgradation and beautification works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway.

He directed the officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite the completion of the ongoing development works, emphasising that greenbelts should be fully developed, more trees be planted, and aesthetically pleasing landscaping must be ensured along Murree Expressway.

Highlighting that work has been started five months before, the minister stressed that it must now be brought to completion as early as possible.

During a detailed inspection visit, Abdul Aleem Khan reviewed the progress at various points along the Islamabad-Murree Expressway.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025