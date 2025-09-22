Two suspects gunned down in ‘encounter’

KARACHI: Two suspected criminals were gunned down in an alleged encounter early Sunday morning in Sohrab Goth, police said.

They were identified as Abdul Hadi and Saeed, who were members of a Lyari gang-war group led by Samad Kathiawari, said Special Investigation Unit (SIU) SSP Amjad Shaikh.

They were allegedly involved in over 25 cases of extortion, robbery, murder, etc., he added.

They had demanded Rs5 million in protection money from a trader in Sohrab Goth around 10 days ago, claimed the officer, adding that they had also carried out firing at the home of the trader, namely Shah Alam.

The suspects had also allegedly shot dead a citizen in 2020. Suspect Hadi was arrested in 2021 but was later released from prison.

Witness in murder case killed

A man was gunned down in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Sunday night, according to police and rescue services officials.

The Aziz Bhatti police said that Mohammed Ismail, 40, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants at Sindhi Hotel near Dalmia. The victim was a cousin of slain PPP worker Faiq Khan and a prosecution witness in the murder case.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025