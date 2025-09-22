E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Two suspects gunned down in ‘encounter’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

KARACHI: Two suspected criminals were gunned down in an alleged encounter early Sunday morning in Sohrab Goth, police said.

They were identified as Abdul Hadi and Saeed, who were members of a Lyari gang-war group led by Samad Kathiawari, said Special Investigation Unit (SIU) SSP Amjad Shaikh.

They were allegedly involved in over 25 cases of extortion, robbery, murder, etc., he added.

They had demanded Rs5 million in protection money from a trader in Sohrab Goth around 10 days ago, claimed the officer, adding that they had also carried out firing at the home of the trader, namely Shah Alam.

The suspects had also allegedly shot dead a citizen in 2020. Suspect Hadi was arrested in 2021 but was later released from prison.

Witness in murder case killed

A man was gunned down in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Sunday night, according to police and rescue services officials.

The Aziz Bhatti police said that Mohammed Ismail, 40, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants at Sindhi Hotel near Dalmia. The victim was a cousin of slain PPP worker Faiq Khan and a prosecution witness in the murder case.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...