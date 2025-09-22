JSMU approves policy to tackle disruptions from natural calamities

KARACHI: Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) has approved a contingency policy to address campus disruptions caused by natural calamities and civil unrest.

The policy provides a framework for managing campus disruptions, including a mandatory shift to online classes during prolonged closures, established procedures for safe evacuation or on-campus shelter during office hours, and coordinated efforts for transport, medical aid, counseling, and emergency relief.

The policy was unanimously approved during the 37th Academic Council meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon. Organised by the registrar’s office, the meeting also reviewed and endorsed several key academic initiatives aimed at strengthening the university’s educational programmes and institutional growth.

Significant approvals included granting the College of Occupational Therapy of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre formal status as a constituent college of JSMU.

The council also approved a quality assurance roadmap for affiliated colleges, the inclusion of a Quran Fehmi course for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, and the establishment of alumni chapters for each institute in line with Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines.

Further decisions included the reconstitution of the boards of studies for Pharmacognosy and Pharmacy Practice, the board of faculty for the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and the Advance Studies and Research Board.

The council additionally approved the MHPE assessment policy, a PhD zero semester structure requiring 9-12 credit hours in accordance with HEC policy, an increase in OSCE stations from 7 to 14 in Periodontology and Oral Medicine, and the introduction of an ethics course alongside a topic on ‘Interfaith Harmony’ in the BSN Islamic Studies curriculum.

These measures underscore JSMU’s commitment to academic excellence, robust governance and proactive planning. The university remains dedicated to ensuring the safety, well-being, and continuous academic progression of its student body.

