E-Paper | September 22, 2025

HW&SC officers protest cut in allowance

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

HYDERABAD: An officers’ action committee has expressed concern over arbitrary and unlawful actions of the newly-hired contractual management of the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) which deducted or withheld the house rent allowance of the employees.

In their joint statement, members of action committee, including Zeeshan Malik, Mirza Mohammad Ali Baig, Shoukat Shaikh, Asgher Khowaja, Shewan Kumar, Masha Allah Rajput and others said that under legal and policy framework, the Sindh government was bound to provide either official accommodation or house rent allowance to its employees. They said the allowance was recognised as compensatory benefit in lieu of government housing which remains scarce.

They said the allowance was governed by Sindh Accommodation Allocation Rules and related government policies, and its expenditure is duly provided for within departmental budgets. They added that the allowance admissibility was determined under the Sindh Accommodation Allocation Rules and Finance Division policies.

Saying that payment was met from the annual budgetary allocations of respective departments, he added that the employees not provided with government housing were entitled to the HRA. In cases where both husband and wife were servants at same station, one may be allotted accommodation while the other was entitled to the HRA.

They informed that in a Shariat petition, the Federal Shariat Court examined discriminatory provisions of the allowance policy, and held that husband and wife were independent individuals, each entitled to the house rent.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

