Pak vs Ind: Pakistan post 171 after solid showing with the bat

India seemed clueless with the ball and nervy in the field as Pakistan's batters took the attack to them right from the get-go.

Pakistan smashed India for 171 runs after being put into bat after losing the toss against India in their second high-intensity encounter of the men’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Mid-match analysis by Abyan Amir: The Indian bowlers had no answers to the Pakistani onslaught with the bat. The Men in Blue’s fielding was nervy and even worse with multiple dropped chances!

Pakistan made a mockery of both the Indian pacers and the spinners on a dry pitch that will get better as the match continues — India will be pinning their hopes on dew coming to rescue later in the innings after they had an ordinary day in the field.

Fakhar’s controversial dismissal was a major talking point after the southpaw opener was given out by the third umpire, and visuals showed that there was definitely room for doubt — which usually goes in the batter’s favour.

Over 20 — Pakistan - 171-5

19.2: Edged for four as India continue to have a bad day with the ball.

Pandya smashes the ball in the ground in frustation as Pakistan continue to pile up the runs!

The last ball of the innings is smacked by Faheem over cover for a tremendous six!

Pakistan needed to finish with a flourish, and Faheem’s top edge flew for four on the second ball off the last over by Pandya. The Indian all-rounder then gave away just three runs off the next three balls — one of them a wide — before Faheem ended it with a slash for six. Pakistan will feel they have a defendable total on the board.

Over 19 — Pakistan - 157-5

Bumrah is back into the attack after being smacked to all corners of the ground in his first spell!

Bowls a great yorker after starting the over with a wide.

Brain-fade moment for Nawaz as he gets run out in cavalier fashion.

Faheem treats Bumrah with scant regard as he launches that full toss for six over fine leg!

The day continues to get worse for India’s ace pacer.

Bumrah was taken apart by Pakistan in his first three overs but found his nagging line in the fourth.

Two searing yorkers were blocked by Nawaz at the start of the penultimate over. Nawaz then gets sloppy with his running to be dismissed. Good thing for Pakistan, though, is that the incoming Faheem wasted no time in getting off the mark and did that with a six off the first ball before being dropped by Gill in the deep.

11 runs off the over as India’s woes with the ball continue to get worse!

Over 18 — Pakistan - 147-4

Go Nawaz Go!

17.1: Nawaz launches Dube for six over wide long-on!

17 of that over!

Pakistan finally get a move on with Nawaz, at long last, nailing a big hit. The left-hander started the 18th over by Dube with a six and got two off the next ball. A slash off the third flew for four, and 17 runs came off the over.

Over 17 — Pakistan - 129-4

Skipper Salman launches Kuldeep straight down the ground for six over long-off!

The Men in Blue are clutching at straws right now

16.3: That ball clearly pitched outside leg —but the Indian skipper went up for a review, hoping against hope for some luck!

The boundary drought — lasting 39 — finally ended with Salman smashing Kuldeep for six down the ground. The spinner burned a review two balls later, trying to get the Pakistan skipper lbw. Salman tried for more big hits, but only succeeded in getting two more runs in the over.

Over 16 — Pakistan - 121-4

India keeping things tight. Nawaz fails to get Chakravarthy away, plays four dot balls. Just two runs coming off the over.

Over 15 — Pakistan - 119-4

Sahibzada departs after a valiant effort with the bat!

His dismissal shows that the ball is gripping in the wicket and cutters will be a useful ploy in a

India’s pressure pays off with Dube accounting for Sahibzada, who was looking to end the boundary drought and only managed to find to India skipper Suryakumar Yadav at mid-off after losing his bat.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha strides in and needs to give his side a move on. India seems happy giving away the singles as far as there are no boundaries — it’s now 33 balls since the last one.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav (L) celebrates with his team captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) and Sanju Samson after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Hussain Talat during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

Over 14 — Pakistan - 110-3

Kuldeep finally has a wicket as Hussain Talat departs for a scratchy 10 of 11 balls.

The in-form Mohammad Nawaz is the next man in.

Hussain made 10 off 10 before departing when he tried to reverse sweep Yadav. Indian fielders have blown hot and cold during the match. After a lapse allowed Sahibzada to complete two runs, Shubman Gill denied Pakistan a chance to end their boundary drought when he prevented a pull from the incoming Mohammad Nawaz from reaching the fence. Five runs off the over.

Over 13 — Pakistan - 108-2

Dube returns, can he rescue this Indian bowling effort from sinking even further?

India keep Dube on and Pakistan keep the scoreboard ticking with seven runs coming off the over. However, they have not managed a boundary since 21 deliveries now. Both Sahibzada and Hussain will be looking to get a move on now.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav reacts in frustation as Pakistan pile on the runs. — Reuters

Over 12 — Pakistan - 103-2

Pakistan look a side changed from the previous clash between the two sides. Good running between the wickets, taking three runs after Hussain’s cheeky shot off his legs to bring up their 100. The boundaries might have dried, but Pakistan take seven runs off Chakravarthy’s over

Over 11 — Pakistan - 95-2

India finally holds onto one as Saim gets dismissed by Dube.

India brought on Shivam Dube into the attack to quell Pakistan’s onslaught and reaped reward when Saim top-edged to Abhishek, who clung on this time running in from the deep backward square leg. Hussain Talat, making his first appearance in the tournament, got off the mark first ball but then played three dots and didn’t make much of a free hit.

India have a tidy over at last, just five off it.

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the men’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

Over 10 — Pakistan - 91-1

Sahibzada hits Axar Patel for a huge six!

Pakistan are on the ascendancy and showing it. Sahibzada brought up his 50 with a stunning pull off Axar Patel for six. After the first half of their innings, they’re well and truly on top.

Sahibzada brings up his 50 in style with a gun salute!

Over 9 — Pakistan - 83-1

Saim finally showing a glimpse of his old self and that should make Pakistan happy. He went down the track against Yadav and smashed him over his head for six. Sahibzada did the same and his shot flew over the long -on fence. Pakistan are taking on the Indian bowlers, dispatching the balls on merit, and reaping the rewards. Thirteen runs off the over.

8.1: Saim welcomes Kuldeep with a huge six down the ground!

The Indian bowlers have no response to this Pakistani onslaught!

8.3: The absolute domination by the Pakistani batters of the Indian attack continues as Sahibzada launches that ball into the second tier!

Sahibzada hits Kuldeep for six!

Over 8 — Pakistan - 61-1

7.3: FLAT SIX FOR SAHIBZADA! Tipped over the long-on boundary by Abhishek, who, along with the rest of the Indian team, is having an atrocious day in the field.

Sahibzada went after Varun and hit the first six of the innings — albeit helped by the long-on fielder. Pakistan continue with their momentum, 10 runs coming off the over.

Over 7 — Pakistan - 61-1

Kuldeep Yadav has for long been Pakistan’s tormentor and so Saim and Sahibzada are naturally wary against playing any loose shots. Five runs of his first over as Pakistan continue their solid start, thankfully.

Over 6 — Pakistan - 55-1

5.2: Sahibzada smacks that short of a length ball by Bumrah with utter disdain for four!

Pakistan are making a statement with this dominating start.

Fakhar’s controversial dismissal continues to be a talking point.

5.5: 50 up for Pakistan as yet another full toss from Bumrah. Driven past him, mid-off runs back and the batters hare back for three. Fifty up for Pakistan!

Bumrah hasn’t had the desired impact for India in his first two overs and has changed ends. It didn’t change anything for him as Sahibzada smashed him to the mid-on boundary for four and then smashed him to the mid-off fence off the last ball. Pakistan are off to a flyer in the powerplay. Thirteen runs off the over and — by the looks of it — headed to a big score.

Over 5 — Pakistan - 36-1

India bring in spin to stem Pakistan’s run flow, Varun Chakravarthy is into the attack in just the 5th over of the innings.

4.3: The Men in Blue are having a terrible day in the field as Kuldeep drops a sitter and gives Saim another life!

Celebrations in the newsroom as Saim gets an undeserved reprieve. That’s a relief!

India turned to spin after Pakistan made hay against the pacers. Varun Chakravarthy gave just one run off the first three balls he bowled and Saim took him on, an attempted sweep getting a top edge which was spilled by Yadav at fine leg. Pakistan rode their luck and another edge, this time off Saibzada’s bat, flew to the third man fence.

Over 4 — Pakistan - 30-1

Bumrah returns after being hit for 11 by Fakhar in the first over.

3.1: Sahibzada gets his first boundary, pulling Bumrah away with utter disdain.

Pakistan’s Saim Ayub plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

TV replays show Fakhar seemingly upset about the TV umpire’s call. To be fair, it wasn’t clear where the ball bounced, but the TV umpire seemed to believe it bounced on the glove.

3.4: Bumrah gets smashed for four by Sahibzada, pressure on the Indian pacer as it’s a no-ball above waist height.

Sahibzada gets on the act, pulling Bumrah away for four to start the over and then slapped a full toss — adjudged to be above waist height— to the mid-wicket fence. Current run rate is a neat 9.00. Pakistan have a start and now needs to capitalise on it.

Over 3 — Pakistan - 26-1

2.2: Fakhar hits Pandya for four now!

2.3: Fakhar is out after nicking off Pandya, but that seemed like it bounced in front of the keeper’s gloves, a controversial call by the umpire. India draw first blood.

2.5: Saim finally ends his own personal boycott of the Asia Cup with a sublime boundary off Pandya.

Fakhar started the over by slashing Pandya to the point boundary, but India were soon up in celebration as the left-hander was caught on the next ball. The ball seemed to have died on its way to Samson’s gloves but the TV umpire — controversially — adjudged that it bounced off the keeper’s glove and into his hand. Saim Ayub belatedly got his first runs of the tournament, pulling Pandya away on the second ball he faced.

Over 2 — Pakistan - 17-0

1.1: Fakhar dances down the wicket to greet Bumrah and got two.

1.3: Fakhar flicks Bumrah for four, who’s under pressure from the get-go! First boundary for Pakistan.

1.4: Fakhar smashes Bumrah down the ground after dancing down the wicket. Fakhar is off to a flyer!

Fakhar shows his intentions from the start. A slow outfield prevented him from starting off with a four, but he found a boundary with a flick on the legside on the third ball and then danced down the track and dispatched Jasprit Bumrah to the long-off fence on the next ball. Solid start from Pakistan

Over 1 — Pakistan - 6-0

Pakistan shuffle batting order, with Fakhar Zaman opening instead of Saim Ayub.

0.3: The Men in Blue have given Pakistan their first chance as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada at deep third-man.

0.4: Shouts of shot as Sahibzada launches Pandya down the ground, but it doesn’t go far! 2 runs taken.

Pakistan 6/0 Sahibzada gets lucky as he’s dropped by Abhishek Sharma on the third ball of the match. The Pakistan opener looked to go after Hardik Pandya, hitting him down the ground the next ball. Pakistan will be relieved they’ve ended the first over with no losses and six runs on the board.

Anthems

The Pakistani anthem is played first as the anthems are played without any incident, unlike last Sunday’s encounter.

Pakistan’s players stand for their national anthem at the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

Toss

The Green Shirts had two changes, bringing in Hussain Talat for Hassan Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf for Khushdil Shah.

The Men in Blue brought in Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

Teams:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Mohammad Haris, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Build-up to the high intensity clash

The Green Shirts have a chance at redemption as they face India again today in Dubai for the Super Four stage of the Men’s Asia Cup after their last game was marred by a controversy spiralling from the neighbouring team’s refusal to shake hands with their opponents.

The Group A clash between the fierce rivals last Sunday — their first meeting since the four-day military conflict between them in May — ended on a bitter note when the Men in Blue refused to shake hands with the Green Shirts after winning the game. There were no handshakes between the captains at the toss either.

According to Reuters, Indian media have reported that the team plans to stick to its no-handshake policy for today’s clash, which is scheduled for 7:30pm PKT at the Dubai International Stadium.

Match referee Andy Pycroft, whose removal was sought by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the controversy but was denied by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is still scheduled to officiate today.

Asked about the handshake issue and Pycroft’s presence yesterday, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav changed the subject, saying, “It will be a good contest between the ball and the bat”.

He added: “Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that’s the best thing to shut the noise. It’s easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult.”

India won all three of their group games, narrowly edging out a brave Oman by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday, as well as beating Pakistan by seven and the UAE by nine wickets respectively.

Suryakumar, who had seemingly politicised last Sunday’s victory by bringing up the Pahalgam terrorist attack in India-occupied Kashmir, said: “I have been very clear with all the boys. I think it’s very important if you want to do well in this tournament and going forward.

“We will have to shut a lot of noise from outside and take what is good for you.”

Despite India’s triumph in their previous encounter, Suryakumar insisted past results would count for nothing when the rivals meet again in today’s Super Four match.

“I feel our preparation has been really good leading into the tournament. We have also had three good games, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best,” he added.

“We want to follow all the good habits that we have been doing from the last two or three games. We take it one game at a time. It doesn’t give us an edge that we have played them once, and we had a good game. We have to start from scratch.”

Pakistan had cancelled their pre-match press conference yesterday, making it the second consecutive time that they did so following the handshake incident.

Last night, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the Green Shirts in Dubai as they participated in warm-up exercises for today’s match.

Handshake ruckus

Earlier this week, the situation escalated to the point that the PCB was even mulling its participation in the Asia Cup after the ICC rejected its complaint seeking the removal of Pycroft, who PCB said told captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart before the match.

However, the situation was finally settled when, just before Pakistan’s match against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the PCB said Pycroft “apologised” to the Green Shirts’ manager and captain over the ruckus resulting from “miscommunication”.

Nevertheless, the tournament still had lingering disputes; the ICC reportedly took exception to the PCB recording Pycroft’s “apology” meeting with Pakistan team officials. The event had been marred by controversy before it even began, with calls for a boycott of the game from across the border.