E-Paper | September 21, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: India accuses US

News agencies Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:39am

NEW DELHI: Premier Mrs Indira Gandhi … implicitly accused the United States of interfering in Indian affairs. Mrs Gandhi told a National Conference of Educators that there were some people far more powerful than we are, who wanted to change the sort of India we want to build. She went on, “some countries can take action and are taking action openly”. These countries … felt they were free to interfere militarily in other countries and to use economic and political pressure. She said that while she did not want to comment on statements made abroad, it had been openly admitted that some Governments who did not like regimes in other countries believed they had the right to interfere. Observers saw her comments as an indirect reference to President Ford’s recent criticism on developments in India.

[Meanwhile, as reported by our staff correspondent in Lahore,] the Federal Minister for Haj and Auqaf, Maulana Kausar Niazi, today [Sept 20] criticised the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Mr Haneef Ramay, accusing him of trying to whip up provincialism in Punjab. Those … who now appear to be so anxious about provincial autonomy for Punjab never advocated it earlier … he added.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

