From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Dixon’s report

KARACHI: UN Representative, Sir Owen Dixon, has submitted his report to the Security Council. Reporting failure he has reminded the Security Council that the presence of large forces on the ceasefire line “involved proximate danger to peace” but he has asked the Security Council not “to assist the parties to come to a settlement”.

Sir Owen has also said that although “the Security Council had made no such declaration”, he was “prepared to hold that the invasion of Kashmir by tribesmen on or about Nov 20, 1947, was contrary to international law”… . … Sir Owen … reported … that all means of settling the dispute had been “exhausted” and … Bharat and Pakistan be left to negotiate a settlement between themselves.

[Meanwhile, according to a Press note by the Ministry of Finance,] a case has come to notice in which a bank note of … Rs 1,000, purporting to have been issued by the “Reserve Bank of Pakistan” was presented at a bank in a foreign country… . It may be notified for general information that the State Bank of Pakistan has not issued any notes of … higher denomination than Rs 100/-.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025