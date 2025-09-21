E-Paper | September 21, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Dixon’s report

News agencies Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:39am

KARACHI: UN Representative, Sir Owen Dixon, has submitted his report to the Security Council. Reporting failure he has reminded the Security Council that the presence of large forces on the ceasefire line “involved proximate danger to peace” but he has asked the Security Council not “to assist the parties to come to a settlement”.

Sir Owen has also said that although “the Security Council had made no such declaration”, he was “prepared to hold that the invasion of Kashmir by tribesmen on or about Nov 20, 1947, was contrary to international law”… . … Sir Owen … reported … that all means of settling the dispute had been “exhausted” and … Bharat and Pakistan be left to negotiate a settlement between themselves.

[Meanwhile, according to a Press note by the Ministry of Finance,] a case has come to notice in which a bank note of … Rs 1,000, purporting to have been issued by the “Reserve Bank of Pakistan” was presented at a bank in a foreign country… . It may be notified for general information that the State Bank of Pakistan has not issued any notes of … higher denomination than Rs 100/-.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Justices vs IHC
21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

THE judiciary’s decline will be underwritten by the apathy of those it depends on to fight vigorously for its...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...