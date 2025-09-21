Vaccine drive must address misgivings

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Measures urged to prevent refusals in HPV vaccination drive’ (Sept 18), which, quoting a former health minister, indicated the need to remove misgivings to minimise refusals or hesitation regarding the government campaign to have 13 million girls aged 9-15 years vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV), and further suggested that a “blanket start could imperil future gains”. This, in fact, sounds like the right suggestion and the correct warning.

However, the sudden rollout of the cervical cancer vaccine seems to have left parents and communities wondering why so much international focus and resources are being poured into this single health initiative, while millions of people in the country continue to suffer from utter poverty, hunger, lack of clean water, collapsing education standards, and malnutrition.

It seems contradictory that those who pay no attention to desperate cries for basic health facilities are rolling out such a massive campaign specifically targeting young girls without first winning the trust of the people. The same argument applies to all the international donors behind the project.

While the objective is noble, the way it has been introduced — without proper public dialogue, without transparent evidence of long-term safety and impact, and without listening to parental concerns — has created suspicion.

Parents’ doubts are not unfounded at a time when anti-vax activists around the world, including the United States, have confused people even in terms of basic immunisation. Add to it the propaganda related to the polio vaccine in parts of the country, and one would better understand the parental concern regarding the HPV vaccine.

Adding to the mistrust is the global political backdrop. People are struggling to trust the global powers behind the current campaign in the name of ‘protecting the future of young girls’ when they remain silent — or worse, complicit — in the face of the ongoing genocide in Gaza where young children happen to be a particular target of the Zionist forces.

This suspicion is amplified by a lack of transparency. Communities are not being shown credible, localised research about the HPV vaccine’s effectiveness in Pakistan’s context. They are also offered clear answers about possible side-effects, long-term consequences, or why the campaign targets young girls specifically.

What is now crucial and urgently needed is trust-building, not blind implementation. Independent local doctors and civil society voices should be engaged to communicate honestly, instead of relying on top-down messaging.

Until then, no campaign, however well-intentioned, would win the confidence of the people, which is a rather critical element considered before such initiatives.

Maryam Zahra

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025