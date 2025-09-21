E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Airspace ban

From the Newspaper Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:39am

THE financial and social cost of the ongoing airspace ban between Pakistan and India is immense, causing heavy financial losses to both the countries.

The National Assembly in Islamabad was recently informed that Pakistan had suffered a loss of approximately Rs4.1 billion till June in terms of overflight charges. They must have doubled by now. Indian carriers, on the other hand, are forced to operate longer routes, burning more fuel for which they have raised ticket prices. This additional money, in essence, could have been spent on schools, hospitals, clean water and job creation — essentials that millions in both the countries desperately need.

The major challenge for Pakistan and India is not confrontation, but poverty alleviation. With high inflation rates and limited resources, we simply cannot afford such economic self-destruction. Ordinary people are paying the price, while political point-scoring continues unabated.

The two governments should let sanity prevail by exercising restraint and seeking solutions through dialogue. The people of South Asia deserve peace and prosperity, not endless retaliation, inflicting losses to the people on both sides. History has shown that hostility achieves nothing. Mutual cooperation is the only path forward.

KAJ
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Justices vs IHC
21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

THE judiciary’s decline will be underwritten by the apathy of those it depends on to fight vigorously for its...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...