THE financial and social cost of the ongoing airspace ban between Pakistan and India is immense, causing heavy financial losses to both the countries.

The National Assembly in Islamabad was recently informed that Pakistan had suffered a loss of approximately Rs4.1 billion till June in terms of overflight charges. They must have doubled by now. Indian carriers, on the other hand, are forced to operate longer routes, burning more fuel for which they have raised ticket prices. This additional money, in essence, could have been spent on schools, hospitals, clean water and job creation — essentials that millions in both the countries desperately need.

The major challenge for Pakistan and India is not confrontation, but poverty alleviation. With high inflation rates and limited resources, we simply cannot afford such economic self-destruction. Ordinary people are paying the price, while political point-scoring continues unabated.

The two governments should let sanity prevail by exercising restraint and seeking solutions through dialogue. The people of South Asia deserve peace and prosperity, not endless retaliation, inflicting losses to the people on both sides. History has shown that hostility achieves nothing. Mutual cooperation is the only path forward.

KAJ

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025