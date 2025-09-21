E-Paper | September 21, 2025

SEWAGE pool

SEWAGE pool: The Government Girls School, Latifabad, is affected by accumulated sewage, causing great inconvenience to the staff, students and passers-by alike. The stagnant water has also become a breeding ground for mos-quitoes, raising the risk of vector-borne diseases in the area. Immediate action must be taken to resolve the critical issue.

Malika Salam
Hyderabad

GARBAGE IN ISLAMABAD: Heaps of garbage lie on the road in Islamabad’s F-10/3 Markaz, which is a busy area with several restaurants in the vicinity. The garbage poses serious risks to the en-vironment and public health. Moreover, it attracts stray dogs searching for food, increasing the risk of dogbites. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) must ensure proper garbage disposal, and find a solution for stray dogs as they can spread rabies.

Anwar Ul Haque
Islamabad

waste disposal: The volume of garbage on city roads has increased significantly in recent times. Careless garbage disposal spreads a number of diseases. Apart from this, it pollutes the air and affects the health of the people. The government must ensure regular and efficient waste disposal. Colour-coded garbage bins should be placed along the roads with clear instructions indicating the type of waste to be disposed of. It is the responsibility of the people to use the designated bins, and not to throw trash on the roads.

Harmeen Muhammad Arif
Karachi

LYARI RIVER: Metaphorically speaking, the people of Karachi must be grateful to Lyari River for following its designated pathway during the recent rains, neither encroaching on other riverbeds nor exceeding its boundaries. It did not waver as it passed across the city to ultimately reach its destination in the Arabian Sea, where, again, it did not pollute or exceed its authority. Many lessons can be learnt from even the rivers if we are willing learners.

Dr Nasreen Ahsan
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

