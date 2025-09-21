E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Jaffer Express halted at Jacobabad for security reasons

Our Correspondent Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

SUKKUR: The Peshawar-Quetta Jaffer Express train was halted at Jacobabad railway station, once again, on Saturday for security reasons.

The fare paid by its passengers was refunded when the local railway officials were advised to cancel the service for the day.

The passengers faced great inconvenience in availing some alternative transport means to reach their destinations. The train had arrived Jacobabad several hours behind its schedule.

The officials told the perturbed passengers that they did not receive security clearance from the Frontier Constabulary for the onward journey.

Some passengers who regularly travel by Jaffer Express told the media that cancelling this train service half way for security reasons had become almost a daily routine.

They called for effective measures to clear Balochistan and its surrounding areas of militants as soon as possible to ensure peaceful travel through the province.

The law-enforcement agencies have been carrying out intelligence-based operations in different areas of Balochistan amid growing terrorist activities, mainly targeting uniformed personnel, over the last few months.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

