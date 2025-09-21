Seven die as roof of academy collapses

GUJRAT: Seven people, including five children, were killed when the roof of a private academy caved in at Sukheki Mandi in Hafizabad district on Saturday afternoon.

One of the victim students was shifted to the hospital where his condition is critical.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot soon after the incident and recovered the bodies and the injured from the debris.

Reports said students and their teachers were present at the academy when its roof collapsed as a result of which seven people, including five students, were killed on the spot. The deceased were identified as two brothers Abdul Rehman and Umar, Rohaan, Rehaan, Sabeeha Fatima, Imran and Sarwar Bibi.

Rescue officials recovered nine-year-old Burhaan and shifted him to the local hospital where doctors said that his condition was critical.

Hafizabad Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq, District Police Officer Atif Nazeer and Hafizabad Assistant Commissioner Jawad Malik also reached the scene.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025